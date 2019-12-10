Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP/Getty Images

The Nigeria Police Force has released a list of phone numbers that members of the public can call if they are in trouble.

The list was published via the verified Twitter handle of the force on Tuesday. It was simply captioned, #CallThePolice.

The list says, “Call police if you are in trouble. The Nigeria Police State Commands Emergency Numbers.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories