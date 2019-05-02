<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Five persons were abducted at by unidentified gun men at Government Girls Secondary School Moriki in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state Wednesday new night.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the area around 11:30 pm by announcing their arrival with sporadic gun shots in the air.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara state police command in a press released signed by the command’s public relation officer, SP Muhammad Shehu disclosed that “On 1st May 2019 at about 2130hrs, DPO Zurmi received a distress call that, unidentified number of Armed men entered into Government Girls secondary school Moriki in Zurmi LGA through the back fence of the school with intend to attack the school and abduct students.”

On the spur of the moment according to the released, a combined team of Police Mobile Force and Criminal Tactical Unit, PMF/CTU and Civilian JTF personnel headed by the DPO were mobilised to the school, confronted the armed men and stopped them from gaining access to the students hostels and retreated back to the bush where they come from.

Shehu who refute media reports circulating in various media flat forms that school girls were abducted explained that no such incident occurred he However explained that 2 caterers and three 3 of their children were later discovered missing explaining that the police is collaborating with the school authorities to establish the whereabout of the missing persons.

Shehu said, a search and rescue operation team has been dispatched to the surrounding bushes for an extensive bush combing while security has been beefed up in the school and its environment to forestall further happening.

The Commissioner of police Zamfara state command according to the released urged all members of the public to be very vigilant and report any suspicious character to the police for prompt response.