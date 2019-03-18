



The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it will soon commence the screening exercise of candidates who applied into the Nigeria Police Force as Constables.

10,000 slot was advertised for the job but at the close of the recruitment portal in January this year, the Commission received 315,032 applications.

The final analysis of the applications received by the Commission showed that 271,068 males applied, 43,785 female applications were received, 24 applicants did not indicate their gender while 155 applications were inconclusive.

A statement in Abuja on Monday by the Commission’s Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani stated that a date will be fixed soon for the screening.

Ani said the explanation was necessary following the huge turnout of candidates to the various Police Commands across the country for the screening without invitation by the Commission.

The statement reads: “The Police Service Commission wishes to state that it is yet to commence the screening exercise for candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force. The commission has also not invited any candidate for screening.

“The Commission is surprised to note that some Nigerians besieged the State Commands of the Nigeria Police throughout the country for a screening exercise not scheduled by the Commission and for which no applicant was invited.

“Applicants are hereby advised to ignore any statement on this as it did not originate from the commission. The commission will soon notify shortlisted candidates of a date for the commencement of the exercise.”