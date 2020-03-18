<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has said the recruitment of a fresh batch of 10,000 policemen will soon commence.

This is part of the planned recruitment of 40,000 constables over a four-year period as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dingyadi stated that arrangements were being made for the commencement of the exercise, which is expected to increase the numerical strength of the police force to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

The minister revealed this in Abuja on Tuesday, during the launch of a book, ‘Introduction to law enforcement: A training guide for the Nigeria Police Force,’ authored by retired DIG Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi.

Newsmen report that 10,000 constables recruited into the force last year are currently undergoing training at various police colleges across the country.

But the recruitment process was marred by a disagreement between the NPF leadership and the Police Service Commission which made the commission to challenge the power of the NPF leadership to recruit constables in court.





But the minister on the occasion said new 10,000 constables would soon be recruited.

He said, “As I speak now, training activities are ongoing in all our training institutions for the first batch of 10,000 recruits out of the 40,000 approved by the President while arrangements are being made for the commencement of the next batch of 10,000 constables.”

The minister stated he had been working closely with the IG and the PSC to set up an interim committee to facilitate the take-off of the Police Trust Fund and to ensure the passage of the Police Reform Bill.

Speaking on the book, Dingyadi described it as an excellent study material that would expose recruits to the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed not only in colleges but in their career.

The AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN), commended Ogunjemilusi for the book, which, he said, would contribute to national security.