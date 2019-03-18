



The Police Service Commission (PSC), has alerted the public that it has not commenced the screening of applicants who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission in a statement said that the alert had become necessary following the rumours making the rounds that it had commenced screening of successful candidates.

PSC Head of Public Relations and Information, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement said: “The Police Service Commission wishes to state that it is yet to commence the screening exercise for candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

“The commission has also not invited any candidate for the screening.

“The commission says it is surprised to note that some Nigerians besieged the state commands of the Nigeria Police throughout the country for a screening exercise not scheduled by the commission and for which no applicant was invited to.

“Applicants are hereby advised to ignore any statement on this as it did not originate from the commission.

“The commission will soon notify shortlisted candidates of a date for the commencement of the exercise.”