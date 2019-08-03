<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Jigawa says 3,779 of the 8,062 applicants who passed the medical and physical fitness screening for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force will sit for aptitude test in Jigawa.

SP Abdu Jinjiri, the spokesman of the command, disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse on Friday.

Jinjiri said the exercise would hold on Aug. 3, at Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse.

He said the candidates were expected to dress in white vests, white shorts and white sneakers for easy identification.

The spokesman added that the candidates would be given the copies of their biodata printout to serve as identification cards.

According to him, accreditation will begin by 7.00 AM, while the aptitude test will start by 11.00 am

Jinjiri urged the candidates to report to the venue on time to enable the command to conduct the exercise on time.

The applicants were screened between July 1 and July 28, by the command and the Police Service Commission.

A commissioner in the Police Service Commission, AIG Lawal Bawa (Rtd), supervised the exercise in the state on July 2.