A joint security team in Benue State codenamed Operation Zenda on Thursday recovered the decaying body of Mrs Bridget Ihom, wife of a policeman.

It was reliably gathered that Sgt Abraham Ihom, a Police officer serving under Katsina-Ala division and his wife, Bridget were sometime in May this year killed and buried by unknown gunmen in Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State when he visited home.

Police authorities were said to have been in search of the killers of the dead couple and there remains.

It was gathered that a crack team of operation Zenda led by Superintendent of Police, SP. Justin Gberindya which took over the operation two weeks ago combed the bushes in the area and recovered the decaying corpse of Mrs Bridget Ihom.

Sources from the area disclosed to newsmen that men of the Operation Zenda also arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of the couple.

It was further gathered that the arrested suspects were the ones who took the police to the shallow grave where the body was found. The body of the husband is yet to be found as of the time to filing this report.

Recall that the same men of Operation Zenda led by SP. Justin Gberindyer only a few weeks uncovered a mass grave in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state where 12 kidnapped victims were killed and buried.

The discovery in Ushongo also led to the arrest of six suspects who were recently arraigned in court.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the story said the suspects were already being transferred to the state Police Command in Makurdi.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Mukkadas Garba, would soon brief the media on the matter.