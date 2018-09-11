The Nigeria Police Force Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit has said that the unit has recovered N11.1 million as bribes from police officers on various offences.

The Head of the Unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abayomi Sogunle, stated this in Osogbo Tuesday during a sensitisation programme for policemen in the state.

The ACP also opined that all the money recovered had been given back to the owners.

According to him, as a result of the unprofessional conduct of officers, the police authority had dismissed over 10 police officers within the last two years.

He said he was in the state to carry out sensitisation exercise by meeting with members of the public on the need to report any unprofessional conduct of any police officer before, during and after the governorship election.

The officer stressed that the police authority will not condone any unprofessional conduct of any of its officers in order to protect the good image of the police nationwide.

Sogunle said that any complaints would be treated with the fear of God as to restore dignity and sanity of the force.

He also reminded the men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force to do away with any criminal activities, saying that the authority will not be happy with criminal acts.

The ACP equally assured the public that efforts would be made to ensure that the governorship election is free, fair and credible.