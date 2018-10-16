



The Nigeria Police Force says it received 884 cases of professional misconduct against its personnel across the country between January and June this year.

Abayomi Shogunle, Head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), stated this while presenting the unit’s 2018 half-year report.

Shogunle said 750 of the cases have been resolved while 124 were still under investigation and 10 of the reported cases were discovered to be false.

He said that the number of complaints dropped by 13.29 percent in the first-half of 2018 when compared with the 1,155 cases recorded in the same period in 2017.

According to him, the police ombudsman received 495 cases via telephone calls; WhatsApp, 223 cases; Emails, 55 cases; Twitter, 19 cases; Facebook, 12 cases; SMS, 10 cases; written petition, media publications, 60 cases.

Shogunle said that Lagos Command maintained the top position on the state rankings with 209 complaints, representing 23.64 percent of the total complaints in the period under review.

He said that Rivers Command followed with 125 complaints, representing 14.14 percent and FCT Command followed with 109 cases, representing 12.33 percent.

He said that Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, and Yobe recorded zero complaints during the period under review.

Shogunle said Charles Omotosho attached to Lagos SARS was dismissed for extortion while Jolaosho Olusola of FCT Command was also recommended for dismissal for obtaining N1.5 million under pretence.

He said the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, would continue to ensure that officers and men, including FSARS personnel, adhere to the highest level of professionalism.

Shogunle advised members of the public against taking laws into their hands when not satisfied with any police conduct, adding that such misconduct should be reported to the unit for justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PCRRU was established in November 2015 to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against its officers.