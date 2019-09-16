<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After 46 days in the hands of her abductors, Bayelsa State Police Command has given a firm assurance that Mrs. Beauty Siasia who was kidnapped on 15th July this year at her resident at Odoni Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa state would be rescued.

Uche Anozia, Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, made this known Yenagoa, state capital, while addressing a news conference.

He said the police has made useful progress that has given them a lead to some locations in the creeks, where the victim was suspected to have been kept.

The Police boss however lamented that the abductors’ tactics of constant change of locations have thwarted the efforts of the operatives to rescue the 79-year-old madam Siasia.

“At this state, it is not proper and we are not interested in making public details of information or steps the Police is taking or has taken in the effort to ensure the rescue of Mrs. Siasia, in order not to compromise investigations,” the Bayelsa State Police boss said.

“Instead, we are focused on intelligence gathering to rescue the victim”.

Anozia explained that the Technical Team of the Command is tirelessly working in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the release of mrs Beauty Siasia, mother of former coach of Super Eagles, Mr. Samson Siasia.

“We therefore use this this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to support the police with useful information to fight crime in the state,” the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner pleaded with members of the public.