Newly promoted Commissioner of Police (CP), Dan Nkem Okoro, at the weekend warned officers at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi against corruption, saying anyone caught in the act will be shown the way out of the police force.

Okoro spoke while decorating 27 officers who were recently promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The senior officer, who was earlier decorated with the rank of CP by the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris, said he would not tolerate lukewarm attitude, laziness.

Until his promotion, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at the PSFU, Ikoyi, a unit headed by Ibrahim Lamorde.

With his new rank, Okoro had been appointed as the CP in charge of the Police Anti-Fraud Unit, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He reminded the decorated officers that PSFU was known for its transparency and professionalism.

He said, “No senior officer wants to work with a lukewarm personnel. You all must make good names for yourselves in the force.

“You have to be known as fearless, incorruptible officers. Be strict, decent and very professional. Do not disappointed your families nor bring the force to disrepute. Be counted among the good eggs.

“The IG has no tolerance for indiscipline and corruption. He does not hesitate to show the exit to officers who soil their hands.

“Also, the SFU has been known for its transparency and professionalism. As you serve your tour of duty, be sure to respect and uphold those values.”