The Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the tragic accident on Sunday in Gombe, when the driver of a bus rammed into a procession of Easter revellers in Gombe state.

The accident occurred along Gombe-Biu road.

Witness accounts, according to the police revealed that the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle at Unguwan waja and rammed into a crowd evidently celebrating Easter.

Thirty people were also injured.

“With assistance of the policemen from Gombe Division, the victims were immediately rushed to Gombe Specialist Hospital where the driver, one Corp Assistant Adamu Abdullahi, a staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to Government House Gombe and 10 others were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the morgue while thirty 30 other persons injured are currently receiving treatment”, the police spokesman, Frank Mba, said .

Gombe Commissioner of Police visited the scene of the accident to have an on -the-spot assessment. He also visited the hospital to monitor the treatment of the victims.

The IGP, while condoling the families and friends of the dead and the injured victim, has advised motorists to exercise utmost caution by obeying all traffic signs, rules and regulations while driving especially this festive period and beyond.