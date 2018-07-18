The police are parading 22 suspected members of Boko Haram with three commanders alleged to have participated in the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014.

Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Damian Chukwu said the suspects were arrested by the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Team that arrived the state in search of Boko Haram hideouts since June.

“Some of the suspected commanders confessed to have been actively participated in the adbdurion of Chibok girls on 2014 and coordinating several suicide bombings,” Chukwu said.