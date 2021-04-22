



Police in Niger on Thursday put on parade nine suspects arrested for armed robbery.

The nine were arrested in different locations.

Niger police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said six expensive vehicles were recovered in the arrests.

Suspects named as Abdul Mohammad, Amos Oyerinde, Yahaya Jibrin and Abubakar Sadiq confessed to have actively participated in the recent robberies in Minna.





Others, Mohammad Abdullahi, Chibuzor Bernard, Mohammad Usman and Abdulrahman Ali were the receivers and transporters of the vehicles while William Godwin was arrested with a revolver pistol that was given to him by two of the suspects.

Abiodun said police took action after receiving complaints of robbery attacks in areas of Farm Centre Minna, Niteco Tunga, Bida where six vehicles were carted away.

The men were arrested in Abuja, Bida, Minna and Sokoto state.