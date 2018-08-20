Three suspects connected to the gruesome murder of a twenty-five year old, Abdulhamid Danladi, and theft of his vehicle have been arrested and paraded by the Gombe State Police Command.

Parading the suspects along with other suspected criminals Monday, the Gombe State Police Commissioner, Mr. Shina Tairu Olukolu, said the arrest followed intelligence obtained by the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIIB) and a team from the Pindiga Police Division which led to the arrest of Solomon Bagudu and Dauda Aliyu as well as recovery of the stolen vehicle which occurred March 10 along Pindiga-Tumu road in Gombe State.

He explained that the duo arrested gave identity of the principal suspect, Osisioma Daniel, of Hardawa, Bauchi State who was trailed to his hideout in Tulmi Village, Akko LGA of Gombe State, but that Osisioma managed to escape with injuries on his head.

He gave assurance that the arrest of Osisioma was ongoing and won’t be long considering his injuries. He said one Army face-cap, a 3¼ Army camouflage nicker and a tecno handset, belonging to the deceased, were recovered from the suspects.

Also paraded was a 22 year old Usman Bello for impersonating a policeman and for being in possession of police properties such as, fake police warrant card, police belt, police tag and 11 copies of passport size photographs of him in police uniform.

According to the CP, upon interrogation, the suspect claimed he was assisted with plain Police ID card and given police belt and uniform to snap passport photographs and prepare an ID by a serving policeman with a view of having free access whenever he comes in contact with any security agents. The police personnel in question has also been arrested and under investigation.

Two other suspects who specialised in stealing motorcycles while pretending to be security operatives were also paraded.

He said based on reliable information, Police attached to the IGP’s X-Squad, Gombe Command, had arrested one Danlami Musa and Mohammed Abdulhamid all of Lafiya Lamorde in Adamawa State on August 14.

He said they were arrested along Kashere-Pindiga road, Gombe State, in a case of criminal conspiracy, theft and attempt to commit culpable homicide. The duo who pretended to be policemen from Gombe State Police Command stopped a cyclist, one Yahaya Sarkin Fada, and dispossessed him of his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle.

In an attempt to ascertain the Police Station which they claim to belong, he made effort to join them in their private operational vehicle, a black Toyota Saloon car with registration numberLMR 276 AA, but at a point along the road, he was pushed out of the moving vehicle as they zoomed off.

Operatives and other Police teams were alerted hence; they pursued and arrested the suspects. Though their third accomplice, Kaura Danladi, escaped with the motorcycle to Lafiya in Adamawa, the arrested suspects have been identified by other complainants.

They confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover the items stolen.

CP Olukolu then thanked the Gombe State governor and his executive as well as the State Legislature for their unwavering support and assistance to the Police and other security agencies in the State.