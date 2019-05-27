<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Sokoto state police command on Monday paraded no fewer than 23 suspected criminals arrested for banditry and other offences including a notorious kidnapper, Mohammed Dangaladima a.k.a. ”Bajini”.

Briefing newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Ka’oje, said Dangaladima who was arrested at Mailalle village in Sabon Birni local government had been on the wanted list of the police for the past one year.

According to him “the suspect had been operating within the axis using arms. We are still investigating him to recover an AK47 believe to be used by him.”

Ka’oje also confirmed the arrest of a suspect and recovered from him kilograms of indian hemp while the main dealer, Hali Customs is at large.

Similarly, the Command’s crack team Ka’oje said had arrested one Alhaji Zakks, a shop owner who specialises in burgling stalls and stores at the Sokoto main market.

“He operates under the guise of a shop owner after closure of business, he remains behind and lock himself in his shop after every one departs, he then opens and burgle other shops and cart away goods and monies.”

However, the police boss said the suspect had before his arrest, burgled and stolen items and cash worth over N6 million.

“Investigation revealed that part of the proceeds from the criminal operations was used to acquire landed property by the suspect,” Ka’oje said.

Items recovered include a Honda Accord car, cash and other items.

Also recovered from by the police crack team during operation were several dangerous weapons, mattress, Keke NAPEP, blinds, woolen mats among others.

In the same vein, Ka’oje warned that the state command of the force will continue to remain and sustain its proactive tempo at ensuring the success of the newly introduced “Puff Adder” operations while insisting that the public should cooperate by providing the police with useful security information to enable it curb crime and chase criminals out of the command territory.