<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Thirteen suspected kidnappers of the district head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, were among 40 other criminal suspects paraded Monday, by the police in Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who paraded the suspects at the headquarters of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, in Guzape, Abuja, said they were picked up at their hideouts at Daura, Katsina State and Kano State respectively.

Items such as chemical for production of Improvised Explosive Device, IEDs, 20 AK-47, laptops which contained manual on the manufacturing of bombs, military uniform and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

The kingpin of the suspected kidnappers of the Daura monarch, who identified himself as Yusuf Dahiru, speaking to journalists, said their action was informed by the need to get their members arrested and in custody of security operatives out upon negotiation.

Dahiru told reporters that even as the monarch spent 60 days in their den, they didn’t maltreat him but accorded him his deserved respect.

But another suspect, who also spoke to newsmen, however, said they carried out the deed because they wanted to get the sum of $30 million from the man they considered influential in the president’s ancient town.