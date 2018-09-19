The Nigeria Police on Wednesday offered explanations on why it paid policemen deployed for Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State what was considered to be huge amount of money.

The explanation was offered by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood.

Moshood in a statement, said the amount paid to the policemen were their Duty Tour Allowance for 10 days.

Reacting to a story on the payment, which some have termed as inducement, Moshood said: “It is imperative and incumbent on the Force to set the record straight and educate the writers of the story that the payment of allowance to Officers and Men of the Force and that of other Security and Safety Agencies complementing the Nigeria Police Force in election security is statutory and transparent in line with the Financial Regulations and Public Service Rules as it has to do with Duty Tour Allowance.

“To further disabuse the minds of members of the public who must have read the report and correct the mischief by the writers of the story, the following is the breakdown of the Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) entitlements paid to Police Officers and Men deployed for election duty in Osun State and other previous Gubernatorial elections held in Edo, Ondo, Anambra and Ekiti States.

“Ranks and File (Constable to Sergeant) – N5,000 DTA per Day X 10 Days = N50,000

“Inspector to Chief Superintendent of Police – N12,000 DTA per Day X 10 Days = N120,000

“Assistant Commissioner of Police – Assistant Inspector General of Police – N16,000 DTA per Day X 10 Days = N160,000

“Deputy Inspector General of Police – N20,000 DTA per Day X 10 Days = N200,000

“Consequently, either due to outright ignorance or deliberate mischief, the writers rushed to the press for purposes best known to them without a thorough check of what the Public Service Rules and Financial Regulations provide for every police personnel deployed for special duty, Election Duty and other ad-hoc duties as Duty Tour Allowance (DTA).

“The Force will continue to hold the media in a very high regard and as veritable partner in ensuring the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians, however, the Nigeria Police Force implores them not to allow the pages of their esteemed Newspapers to be used to publish unverified, misleading, mischievous and beer palour gossip.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard, discountenance the story as untrue, misleading and misinformation.”