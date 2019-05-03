<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Commissioner of Police, Cross River state Command, Austin Agbonlahor, has warned his Officers and men to ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law by respecting the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

Agbonlahor gave the warning while launching an exercise code-named “Operation Puff Adder” aimed at nipping crime and all criminal element and their nefarious activities in the bud.

The Operation it would be recalled was launched by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, last months to tackle emerging security challenges especially kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry amongst other crime s along Abuja-Kaduna Express and other parts of the country.

According to Agbonlahor the launching of the operations was in line with the IGP,s directives to launch a special squad with operations under direct supervision by him.

His words: “As you discharge your duties, I enjoin you to operate within the ambit of the law and you must respect the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

“The mission of the Operation is to tackle crimes and criminalities bedevilling the state including kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and communal crises amongst others. We must ensure zero tolerance to all forms of criminalities.

“We hereby call on the good people of Cross River state and the general public to key into this initiative to rid the state of crime and criminalities, security is not a one-man thing we need support because we cannot do it alone, we will synergise all security agencies and critical stakeholders to make sure the state is safe.

The squad is made up of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), State Criminal Investigation Department, Conventional Police, Mobile police, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) amongst others.