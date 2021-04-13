



Ambi John, the police inspector who sustained injuries during the abduction of some Abuja residents in the early hours of Tuesday, has passed on.

John, attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, was shot when gunmen invaded Anguwar Samu in Tungan-Maje, Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, who confirmed the death of the police officer in a statement, said some arrests have been made.





“The command has launched a strategic operation to rescue four persons abducted from Dankusa still in custody of the hoodlums who escaped into the forest bordering the FCT and Niger State,” she said.

She said the FCT commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has commiserated with the family of the officer who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

Daily Trust had reported how gunmen engaged policemen and local vigilance group in a gun duel in the wee hours of Tuesday.