Police HQ take over OAU postgraduate student’s case

Operatives of Police Command, Force Headquarters, have taken up an investigation into the death of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Adegoke was allegedly murdered in Hilton Hotels and Resort, Ile-Ife.

It was gathered that moves were made by some people to press for the transfer of the matter to Abuja.

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, said she had not been briefed on the matter.

Meanwhile, the owner of the hotel, Chief Ramon Adedoyin and six workers in the facility had been arrested in connection with the death.