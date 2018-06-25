The Police Command in Cross River on Monday said adequate security had been provided to ensure law and order during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Calabar on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Irene Ugbo, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar.

Ugbo said that everything was in order to give the president a rousing welcome.

She enjoined motorists to avoid plying the IBB Way/Murtala Mohammed Highway and the Atimbo Road/Jonathan Bye-Pass from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to avert traffic congestion.

She said: “This is to inform the general public that President Buhari will arrive in Calabar for a one-day working visit on Tuesday, June 26.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their lawful businesses and eschew any act that will cause breach of peace during the visit.

“Any act inimical to this will be decisively dealt with by the command.

“However, the Police Command in Cross River is soliciting the support of all politicians to eschew bitterness and differences with a view to patriotically give our president a rousing welcome.’’

Similarly, Solomon Eremi, the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, said that the command had deployed over 500 uniformed and intelligence personnel across the state to ensure peace and order during the visit.

Eremi said: “We have done everything possible to ensure that the president’s visit is peaceful. We have deployed over 500 personnel across the state to ensure that there is no breach of security.”

Chidiebere Nkwonta, the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, told NAN in a telephone interview that the command had deployed 250 personnel and 20 patrol vehicles to ensure free flow of traffic during the visit.

Nkwonta said: “We have specially deployed 250 personnel and 20 patrol vehicles for this event. We got additional support from our neighbouring command in Uyo to ensure that every route is taken care off.”

NAN reports that President Buhari’s visit to Calabar is to inaugurate the Nigerian Navy Hospital and the Cross River Rice City Project initiated by Governor Ben Ayade.