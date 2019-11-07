<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Niger said it arrested one 30-year-old Ismaila Yahaya of Dutsen-Kura Gwari in Minna for luring and obtaining N286,000 from one Fatima Kasim of the same address under the pretence of doubling the money.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Usman Adamu, disclosed this to newsmen in Minna on Thursday.

He said that on Nov.1 at about 1100 hours the operatives of the state intelligence Bureau (SIB), while on surveillance, arrested the suspect.

Adamu said the suspect confessed to the crime and efforts were on to arrest two of his accomplices.

He said that the case was still under investigation and the suspect would soon be charged to court.

The commissioner assured residents of the command’s commitment to re-strategising to respond to the state’s crime dynamics.

He solicited the cooperation of the general public in giving useful and timely information to the Police and other security agencies for prompt action.