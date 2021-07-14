Police net more suspects in Super TV CEO’s murder

The police in Lagos say they have detected some “conspiracy” in the gruesome killing of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this during a briefing at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday, said more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, as the slain Ataga was said to have been drugged before being killed.

THEWILL reports that Ataga, 50, was killed on June 15 at a short-let apartment where he was spending the weekend with his lover, Chidinma Ojukwu.

She had earlier confessed to have stabbed the deceased to death but later refuted her statement claiming she returned from an errand to find him slain and lying in a pool of his blood.

Odumosu said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”

Although he didn’t give details on the number of suspects arrested and their connection to the murder, Odumosu said the case was progressing and the police would never compromise on it.

He reminded the public the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, 21, was still a suspect with her rights guaranteed by the Constitution, dismissing insinuations the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.