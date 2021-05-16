The Imo State Police Command, yesterday arrested and paraded one Micheal Osundu, alleged to be among the “unknown gunmen” who attacked the Owerri Correctional centre and the Police headquarters.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, to newsmen in Owerri, that Osundu, claimed to be a police spy trained in Lagos.

The police said among other things that some of the exhibits recovered from the suspect included one English made Pump action rifle and twenty-six (26) live cartridges, a pair of Police uniform with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The police said: “In line with the mandate and directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, to restore peace and tranquillity in Imo state, as well as the determination and adoption of a robust crime prevention and detection strategy of the new Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, Operatives of the Command while on surveillance and confidence-building patrol arrested one Micheal Osundu “male” of Owerri but claim to be based in London, United Kingdom.





“He was arrested in connection with criminal activities in the state, and he is reasonably suspected to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the Nigeria Correctional Services and the Police headquarters on the 5/04/21.

“However, at the point of arrest, one English made Pump action rifle and twenty-six (26) live cartridges, a pair of Police uniform with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)which was hidden in his Tinted Toyota Escalade vehicle were recovered. Upon interrogation, he claimed to be a Police Spy trained at the Police Training School, Ikeja.”

“Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter, with a view of discovering his level of culpability and possibly arresting other suspects. He further uses the opportunity to call on any person who participated in the attack of 5/04/21, as well as the escapee inmates/suspects to turn themselves in, or else will be made to face the full wrath of the law if caught.

“The CP, therefore, charged members of the public to partner with the command by volunteering credible information to the Police, which may lead to arresting criminal elements in and around the state,” Police said.