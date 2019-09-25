<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Police in Jigawa State have arrested an army officer suspected to be a drug dealer, along with four others with 168 bundles of wrapped Indian hemp.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bala Zama, while briefing reporters on Wednesday at the headquarters in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

According to him, the suspect Corporal Muzambilu Abdullahi was arrested on the 17th September at Ringim axis after getting being involved in an accident, while in possession of 168 bundles of Indian hemp.

”After receiving a report of an accident, our men of Operation Puff Adder found a Toyota Camry car stashed with Indian hemp and a soldier who was in the vehicle,” the police commissioner stated.

“The suspect, however, in the course of interrogation confessed that he was only invited to escort one Alhaji Abubakar from Lokoja, Kogi State, to Maigatari in Jigawa State, but denied having knowledge of what they were transporting.” added the Commissioner.

Corporal Muzumbilu Abdullahi, 30, is among the soldiers confronting Boko Haram, but alleged absconded from service seven months ago.

The commissioner added that the police had also arrested two drug dealers, Nura Muhammad, and Abubakar Ahmed who confessed to being drug dealers in Gumel local government and were in search of the plate number of the ill-fated vehicle.

Similarly, Mr Bala Zama said in Sanakara village of Ringim local government, one Abdussalam Sabo, 35, was arrested with four bundles of Indian hemp who confessed to buying it from one Rabiu Abdussalam.

In the course of the investigation, the police discovered that the suspect, Rabiu had allegedly stolen the Indian hemp from the accident scene.