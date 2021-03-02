



Police in Nasarawa state Tuesday announced the arrest of two suspected notorious armed robbers who have been terrorising Nasarawa and its environs and recovered fire arms from them.

The command public relations officer, ASP Rhaman Nansel who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia said the command received a distress call at about 0143hrs, from Cajaah Mass Housing Estate that armed robbers numbering about Eight (8) were operating at the extreme of the Estate, close to a heavily forested area.

According to the release, the police Upon receipt of the information, swiftly raced to the scene where a gun duel ensued between Zahradeen Mohammed `M` 19years (A tricyclist at old Karshi, and a Katsina State indigene) Dogo `M` of Mararaba whose real name is yet to be known dislodged the criminals through the combined efforts of the Police and the Estate`s security men.

He added that both suspected criminals with gunshot wounds were arrested and have been rushed to a Government Hospital for medical attention while exhibits recovered from them include one Infinix Phone, Iron cutter, Female jewelries, a Dagger, Dangerous charms.





In a similar development, “sequel to a case of armed robbery reported at `A` Division, Lafia on 21/12/2020 in which one Mr Asom Faga `M` of Tudun Kauri, Lafia was attacked by unknown armed men and some of his properties carted away at about 1630hrs, Police personnel attached to the Command`s Anti Kidnapping unit led by CSP Cletus Anuforo while working on credible information, trailed and arrested three suspects in connection with the case at their hide out in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspected criminals according to ASP Nansel include Musa Umar `M` 26years, Sule Usman `M` 23years and Abdulhadi Sani `M` 25years, were arrested with two locally fabricated revolver pistols, eleven rounds of 9mm live ammunition, six rounds of 5.65mm live ammunition and three gold plated wrist watches as an exhibit.

According to the release, the suspects have since confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing at State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia adding that the suspects will be charge to Court as soon as investigation were concluded.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe has reassured members of the public that, the Command will continue to work assiduously until crime in the State is reduced to the barest minimum.