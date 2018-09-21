The FCT Police Command has deployed its personnel at strategic locations in the territory to prevent a protest by Shiite members.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Manzha Anjugiri, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

The Shiites are protesting to demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim ZakyZaky, who had been in detention since 2016.

Although the police spokesman did not provide further detail, NAN learnt that the deployment of security personnel is to prevent break down of law and order.

They protested on Thursday but the police supported by other security agencies quickly deployed personnel to prevent the protest from turning into violence.

The action resulted in traffic gridlock, which forced commuters to trek long distances in getting to their destination.

It was gathered that members of the movement had wanted to take advantage of the Friday Juma’at prayers to storm the city centre and embark on another round of protest.