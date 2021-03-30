



Police and local hunters have commenced a manhunt for abductors of three passengers including one simply identified as Usman, said to be a brother of Seriki Hausa of Iyere town, along Ife-Ilesa Expressway in Osun State.

The victims were said to have been taken to a forest in Osu, Atakumosa West local government area of Osun State after their vehicle was intercepted by the gunmen.

Though the efforts by a combined team of police and members of Hunters Group of Nigeria in Osun State towards securing their release had yet to yield desired results as at press time, the state police command confirmed the incident assured of their rescue.

The Seriki Hausa, Haruna Tanko, confirmed the abduction of his brother, saying he did not know the other two victims.





“It is true that my brother, Usman, was abducted by gunmen. They demanded ransom, but we have not been able to raise the money,” Tanko concluded.

The spokesperson for the Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola said the incident was reported to the command on Friday.

Opalola said, “The matter was reported to the police in Osu division on Friday by one Tanko Haruna, said to be Seriki Hausa of Iyere community. He said someone called him on the telephone that his brother, Usman and two others had been abducted.’’

“He also said N50m has been demanded by the kidnappers. Operatives are working hard to rescue those abducted and arrest the perpetrators.”