Police kill suspected robber in Delta, recover AK-47 magazine, ammunition

Police in Delta say they have killed a suspected armed robber and recovered ammunition from him his gang.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement issued on Tuesday in Warri, Delta that the deceased sustained bullet wounds in a gun duel with police operatives and Effurun Community vigilantes.

Edafe stated that the gun duel took place on Oct. 27 and that the suspect died while receiving treatment at a hospital.

“On Oct. 27, 2021 at about 10 a.m., a combined team of policemen and Effurun Community vigilantes was on patrol in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

“The team sighted unidentified armed men suspected to be armed robbers.

“On sighting the team, the armed men opened fire and in the gun duel that ensued, one of them sustained bullet wounds while others escaped.

“The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment,’’ he stated.

Edafe said that one locally-made pistol, one expended cartridge, one live cartridge, 26 live 5.56mm ammunition and one empty AK-47 magazine were recovered from the suspected robbers.

He added that investigation in the matter was on-going.