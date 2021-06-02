The police in Adamawa say the operatives of the command in Song Local Government Area have rescued 22-year old Usman Manu, a kidnapped victim.

Spokesman of the command, Suleiman Nguroje, who made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, said that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of three million naira after their operation between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m on May 28.

“Based on the report reaching us, armed men numbering four invaded their houses at Gola village, held them at gunpoint and kidnapped Usman Manu.

“The kidnappers later called and demanded a ransom of three million naira and directed that the ransom be taken to them in a certain place situated at a remote side of Zumo mountain.





“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji, immediately deployed the command’s machinery and augmented the strength of the operatives attached to Song police division and vigilantes.

“The suspects, in an attempt to escape, fired gunshots to scare our men. But when the gunshots were returned, one of the kidnappers was neutralised and the kidnapped victim was rescued unharmed,” Mr Nguroje said.

He added that the police commissioner commended divisional police officers in Song and members of the vigilante for their resilience and further directed the officers to sustain the tempo and go after the fleeing suspects

He urged the public to continue to report any suspicious character around their neighbourhood.