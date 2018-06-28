The Plateau police command has invited for questioning leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) who led a protest to the government house.

Markus Kanda, chairman of the youth group of CAN in the state, was among the invited officials.

Kanda told newsmen on Thursday that he visited the command headquarters alongside other officials involved in the protest.

He said they were accused of destroying some properties at the government house during the protest.

“I am currently at the police command headquarters,” he said. “They said we destroyed some properties yesterday and that we should make statements.”

He said “there are many of us here” and that “we have been here for some time”.

Hundreds of protesters had stormed the government house on Wednesday, accusing Simon Lalong, the governor, of failing in his duties.

The protesters condemned the recent attack in the state in which over 80 persons were killed and alleged that the governor is “not doing enough” to address their security challenges.

“A lot of people have been chased out of their villages. Right now we have at least 50 villages that have been ransacked. We are not happy. This cannot continue,” Kanda had told newsmen during the protest.

When contacted, Terna Tyopev, police spokesman in the state, said he is not aware of the invitation.

“I have not learnt about it,” he said.