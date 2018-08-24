The Nigeria Police Force has invited a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, for alleged conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication.

In a letter dated August 20, 2018, with Ref. No CR/3000/IGP.SEC/MU/T.G/ABJ Vol.54/226, the police asked the former minister to appear before SP Usman Garba on August 28, 2018.

In the letter titled, ‘Conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace’, the police noted that the invitation was based purely on a fact-finding mission.

The letter, which was signed by Commissioner of Police in charge of the IG Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Habu Sani read, “This office is investigating the above-mentioned case reported to the Inspector-General of Police in which your name featured.

“In view of the above, you are requested to interview the undersigned through SP Usman Garba on 28/08/2018 by 10.00hrs to shed light on the allegations raised.

“You are to, however, note that the invitation is purely for fact findings and your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, Please.”

Efforts to speak with Fani-Kayode on Friday proved abortive.

However, a source close to the former minister said the letter had been received and refused to comment further.

Although it was not expressly stated why the former minister was invited, sources told newsmen that it may not be unconnected to a recent article he wrote as well as an interview he granted the Africa Independent Television.