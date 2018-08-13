The Nigeria Police Force has intensified raids and assaults on bandits in the Rigasa Forest in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four policemen were on Saturday, killed by bandits in the Rigasa forest in Kaduna state.

The police said the victims are: Insp. Bernard Odibo, Insp. Mamman Abubakar, Insp. Haruna Ibrahim and Sgt Emmanuel Istifanus.

According to a statement by the Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Monday in Abuja, the officers were ambushed and killed while returning after a successful operation where a kidnap suspect, Ahmed Adam, was arrested.

“Massives raids and assaults on the other bandits still at large in the Rigasa Forest are ongoing to bring them to justice,”he said.

Moshood said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, who condoled with the families of the deceased officers, directed the prompt process and payment of their entitlements.

He said that the I-G described them as Heroes who laid down their lives and paid the supreme price in ensuring protection of lives and property in the country.

Moshood said that the Intelligence Response Team repelled the attack and killed six of the bandits and recovered catches of firearms and ammunition from the bandits’ hideouts in Rigasa forest.

“The Nigeria Police force despite this unfortunate attack and killing of these policemen will not relent in ensuring that crimes and criminalities are brought to the barest in the country,” he said.