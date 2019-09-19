<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The remains of a police inspector, simply identified as Muhammad, was Thursday recovered after he was declared missing following a gun battle with armed herdsmen at a bush in Uvwiamughe community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

A combined team of vigilante and policemen drafted from the Anti-kidnapping Squad, Asaba with reinforcement from Agbarho and Ughelli police divisions, had invaded the area in a bid to flush out the herdsmen who had laid siege along the community’s axis of the East-West road kidnapping commuters using the road.

The hoodlums had on Monday, ambushed travellers along the road and abducted a staff of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, and his driver.

However, in a bid to rescue the victims and apprehend the hoodlums, the security agents during the Wednesday heavy downpour invaded the den of the kidnappers leading to a gun battle between them and the kidnappers.

Giving details of the incident, a senior police officer from the Agbarho police division, disclosed that the victims escaped from the kidnapper’s den during the shootout.

He said: “Unfortunately, a police inspector from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Asaba was killed during the incident.

“A search team was sent to the bush to recover his remains on Thursday morning where it was discovered that he was shot on the head and body thrice with his pistol recovered by his side.”