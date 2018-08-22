The police in Minna, Niger State, have stated that three suspected armed robbers were “fatally injured” in a shootout with men of the anti-robbery squad along the Lunma-Banana road in the Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The three fatally injured armed robbery suspects were among the daredevils of the underworld who blocked the road and dispossessed motorists of their valuable belongings.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Abubakar, who made this known in a statement made available to journalists did not say what happened to the ‘fatally injured’ robbery suspects but said other members of the gang escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds.

Abubakar said one single barrel short gun; two live cartridges, three machetes, two masks, three torchlights and one stick were recovered from the fleeing robbery suspects.

“The state police command therefore calls on the members of the public to report any person with bullet wound to the police,” the spokesman said.

Abubakar also assured the public that the police were ‘ever ready’ to stem the tide of violent crime in the state and therefore solicited for the cooperation of the public.