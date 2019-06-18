<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Men of the Edo State Police and some hunters in Akoko-Edo local government area have rescued a Catholic priest, Fr. Isaac Agubi, who was abducted on Sunday at Ikpeshi after conducting Sunday service.

Fr. Agubi was rescued at Sasaro area in Akoko-Edo after exchange of gunfire with his abductors.

He was said to have been abandoned by his abductors.

One of his abductors who sustained bullet wound was arrested.

Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the operation, said Fr. Agubi was rescued at about 7:30pm.

Nwabuzor said Agubi was released unhurt due to pressure mounted by the Police Operatives in collaboration with the Hunters and the Vigilante group during combing of the bush exercise