The Benue Police Command has confirmed the killing of four persons in the early hours of Saturday at a burial in Tongov district of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

The commissioner of Police in the state, Mukaddas Garba, told newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi that the incident occurred during the burial of a resident, Tor Amaafu.

Mr Garba said the police had commenced investigation into the matter, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He urged the public to assist the police with relevant information that would lead to the culprits arrest.

A witness told newsmen that the gunmen, who numbered over 10, opened fire on the mourners and killed many while others sustained injuries in the process.

The killing comes two weeks after a similar attack in Borno where suspected Boko Haram terrorists opened fore on mourners and killed 60.

Officials of the affected Borno LGA, Nganzai, said it was likely a revenge attack two weeks after members of the community resisted an attack by the group.