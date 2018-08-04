The Police Command in Kaduna State, yesterday, confirmed that Malam Ahmad Garko, an Islamic preacher, known as ‘Al-Garkawy,” had been abducted by gunmen while working in his farm.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Murkhtar Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna.

Aliyu said that the preacher was abducted on Thursday, along with two other persons believed to be either his sons or students.

“The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to categorically state that, on August 2 2018, at about 1340 hours, a distress call was received that one Malam Ahmad Garko, popularly known as ‘Al-Garkawy’, went to his farm in Maguzawa village, Igabi Local Government Area.

“He was unfortunately intercepted by unknown armed men on motor bikes alongside two others.

“On receipt of the call, teams of policemen immediately mobilised to the area but the hoodlums had escaped with the victims.

Aliyu said, “Tactical Units have been deployed; two persons were so far arrested in connection with the incident and rescue mission remains the utmost priority.“

He said investigation had commenced in an effort to rescue the preacher and the two other victims.