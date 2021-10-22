Police foil terror attack in lmo

The Imo State Police Command has said that it repelled an attack on Isiala Mbano police station by a suspected IPOB/ESN terror gang.

This was disclosed in a release made available to newsmen, and signed by the Imo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam.

According to the statement, on 21/10/2021 at about 1844 hours, armed bandits suspected to be IPOB/ESN terror group came to Isiala Mbano Police Station in about five vehicles and three motorcycles, threw petrol bombs on the roof of the already damaged building during the EndSARS protest and started shooting indiscriminately.

The PPRO stressed that gallant police operatives attached to the station returned fire, engaging the attackers in a gun duel.

“They were able to repel the bandits and in the process, they zoomed off in their vehicles and motorcycles,” Abattam said.

He stated that due to the gallantry of the police operatives no arm was lost and the fire was extinguished but not after causing some damages to the building.

CSP Abattam further explained that one of the police operatives, who sustained a gunshot injury was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the command’s tactical teams have been dispatched to the area in pursuit of the bandits and to beef up security in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, commended the officers and men of the Police Division for their gallantry and urged them to sustain the tempo.

He thanked Imolites for their undaunting support and enjoined them to work in synergy with the police and other security agencies to combat crime and protect the police station.

The CP also urged the residents to assist them with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits.