<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An attempt by suspected kidnappers to hijack a passenger bus laden with travellers has been foiled in Rivers state.

The 18-seater Port Harcourt bound Owerri vehicle was reportedly accosted at Omerelu axis of Ikwerre Local Government area of the state, and had already been diverted into the bush before combined team of police security, led by men of “Operation Sting” security outfit, burst the plan and immediately rescued the passengers and the vehicle.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the foiling of the kidnap attempt on telephone, saying the driver of the vehicle sustained gunshot wound on his leg.

Meanwhile, stories making the rounds in the state had it that the kidnapper succeeded in diverting the vehicle and that both the vehicle and the passengers were yet to be traced.

But Omoni on Saturday said, “No passenger bus was hijacked. Yes, there was an attempt to divert a passenger bus, along Elele / Omerelu axis of Ikwerre LGA, but it was foiled by men of Operation Sting, in conjunction with members of other tactical team of the command. The vehicle and all the passengers were rescued unhurt, except the driver who sustained a minor gunshot wound on the leg, the kidnap attempt did not succeed,” he maintained.