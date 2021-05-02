Owing to anxiety among residents of the Federal Capital Territory created by a viral publication detailing how scores of unknown persons on motorbikes swarmed parts of Abuja metropolis in the wee hours of Sunday morning, the Police Command in Abuja has reassured that the FCT is not under attack by terrorists.

Rather the Command disclosed that the large number of persons in black seen moving around on motorcycles were Security operatives of the FCT Joint Security Task Force embarking on patrol duties with a view to containing any security infractions or threats to the Capital city.

This clarification was made known in a statement issued on Sunday by FCT Police Spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam titled, “FCT Not Under Attack By Terrorists’ As Heads of Security Agencies Reassure Residents of Safety; Deploys alternative strategies in areas with challenging terrain”.

It said, “The attention of the FCT Joint Security Team has been drawn to a viral publication in the social media purporting that the ‘Federal Capital Territory is under the attack of Boko Haram Terrorists’.

“The Joint Security Team of the FCT wishes to refute the mischievous publication targeted at creating palpable tension amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT.





“Contrary to the speculation, the Heads of Security Agencies (HOSA) in the Federal Capital Territory in the bid to address security concerns within the FCT, held a strategic meeting on Thursday 29th April 2021, where the team resolved to deploy alternative proactive crime-fighting measures within the FCT particularly in areas with challenging terrain including aggressive motorized/foot patrols.

“However, he patrols will be conducted in line with the peculiarities of every terrain within the territory, in other words, the team has adopted the use of motorcycles, horses and other technical means of gathering intelligence to checkmate criminality within the Federal Capital Territory.

“In view of the above, the Joint Security Team chaired by the Commissioner of Police, CP, Bala Ciroma enjoins residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify the information before circulating such information to avoid creating panic amongst members of the public.

“On this note, the Joint Security Team wishes to reaffirm its undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property, and implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 or 112”