The Police Command in Benue have exhumed an unknown decomposed body in a rice farm in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Ms Catherine Anene, disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi.

Anene however said she had yet to get full details of the operation.

She said that the body was on transit to Makurdi, the state capital, adding that the media would be briefed accordingly.

“Yes, we have exhumed a decomposed body; for now we have yet to get full details,” she said.

The command recently exhumed 11 bodies in Ushongo Local Government Area and arrested six suspects who are already facing prosecution in the state.