The police said on Wednesday that they have more evidence that links five of the Offa robbery suspects with Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to the police, one of the new evidence included a picture of one of the suspects at a recent wedding ceremony of Mr Saraki’s daughter.

The police described the discovery as their latest evidence that the top lawmaker was culpable in an armed robbery attack that led to the death of 33 persons. However, checks show the picture has been in circulation on social media for some days.

“New revelations from further investigation into the matter show that all the five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran have direct connection to the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, as new pictures of one of the five (5) gang leaders when paraded by the Police early in the week was in ‘Aso Ebi’ (trouser) used during the Senate President daughter’s wedding.

“The Five (5) gang leaders further admitted that they attended the Senate President daughter’s wedding held recently,” police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement.

Mr Saraki had been asked to submit a written statement to the police about what he knew of the April 5 armed robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State. The police initially summoned him for questioning after naming him as a suspect in the robbery.

The police gave Mr Saraki 48 hours to complete a written statement, a demand the Senate President said he would meet.

The latest allegations come a day after the National Assembly passed 10 resolutions on the Buhari administration’s conduct. One of the resolutions was for an immediate end to continued hostilities between federal authorities and lawmakers.

Some lawmakers, however, disagreed with the resolutions, describing them as self-serving and asking President Muhammadu Buhari to remain unfazed.