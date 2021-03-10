



The Oyo Police Command says it found no evidence against Fulani leader, Iskilu Wakili, arrested by men of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) on Sunday. The police also released the three OPC members arrested for their involvement in the arrest.

The OPC men had arrested Wakili for allegedly perpetrating criminal acts including kidnappings and violence around Ayete in Ibarapaland where he had lived for over 20 years.

The police however detained his arresters when they handed over the accused to the law enforcement agency.

Yoruba leader Gani Adams accused the police of attempting to cover up Wakili’s involvement in the killings in Ibarapa community by arresting the OPC operatives.

Oyo state police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, told newsmen that the arrested OPC men have been granted bail yesterday, adding that they were arrested for wreaking havoc in the community.

“They have been granted bail yesterday evening based on health grounds. When they went there to arrest Wakili, murder was carried out as they were leaving the place they burnt the house and the pregnant woman was shot dead,” he said.





Olugbenga also confirmed to newsmen that Wakili is still in police custody but the investigation is yet to commence on the accusations because they are mere allegations with no evidence.

“Wakili is still in the police net we have given a general call to the public whoever is having any allegations against him should come up to make an official report because up till now we don’t have any evidence, people are really saying nothing.”

“People should come and make an official statement at the state Criminal Investigation Department. If they make an official statement we can now commence the investigation to be able to see if truly all these allegations against him are true,” he said.

There have been simmering agitations against Fulani settlers around Ibarapa and Oke Ogun area of Oyo State. Farmers link the incessant criminal activities happening in the region to the Fulani herdsmen.

Recently, Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho gave an ultimatum for the Fulanis to vacate the region. The declaration led to the sacking of some Fulani settlements in the area amidst national uproar and threats to national unity.