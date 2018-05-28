The Benue State Police Command has donated relief materials to children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue State as part of at ivories to mark this year’s Children’s Day Celebration.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, CP Fatai Owoseni who led top officers of the command to do a symbolic presentation at the Abagena IDP camp on the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said the gestured was to identify with the children in the spirit of community policing.

“In continuation of the the children’s day celebration, we have come to celebrate with the children. In the spirit of community policing we feel we should connect with the children by identifying some of their needs and providing same.

“We have come with things they will need for their school. We will be sharing exercise books, T-shirts, Slippers, and combo of pencils, ruler and erasers with a bag to children across the eight IDP camps in the state.

Owoseni posited that the Nigeria Police Force under Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, with the support of other security agencies will continuum to do its best to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country.

While appreciating the efforts of both the federal and state government in rendering logistic assistance to the police, the CP assured that with the reinforcement of the security apparatus in the state, the IDPs would soon return to their homes and to their farms.

Responding n behalf of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Abagena Camp Manager, James Iorhuna, who disclosed that there were 16,513 children in the camp thanked the police for the gesture stressing that the donation would go a long way to alleviate their plight.