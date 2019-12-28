<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police in Sokoto State on Friday dispersed members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria who had gathered for a procession in the state.

The incident which took place at Danbuwa Roundabout, along Old Airport Road on Friday, according to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Sadiq Abubakar, was done in a pure professional way.

He said there was no life lost contrary to an online report. He also dismissed the use of live bullets on the Shiite members.

Abubakar said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of people suspected to be members of the proscribed Shi’ite Group, came out along Old Airport Road with intent of carrying out a procession.

“Upon confirmation of their intention by security operatives, the gathering was immediately dispersed using minimal force, while the said suspected members got busy pelting stones at operatives and operational vehicles with intent to escalate the situation.

“However, the situation was seamlessly brought under control shortly after the situation came to fore by the Joint Operatives.

“The Sokoto State Police Command calls for calm as normalcy has since been restored and urge members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without any fear as the Command has emplaced adequate security arrangements to forestall any reoccurrence of such.”