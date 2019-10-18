<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Friday dispersed a procession of Islamic Movement in Nigeria members around Wuse Market in Abuja.

The policemen reportedly fired tear gas canisters and gunshots in the air forcing the Shi’ites and passers-by to scamper for safety.

The IMN procession which started on Sultan Abubakar Road abruptly ended after the police action.

The Shi’ites also planned to hold a nationwide procession in commemoration of their annual Arbaeen trek sparking fears of another confrontation with security operatives.

Arbaeen is a Shiite annual religious practice usually conducted on 20th Safar of Islamic calendar to mark the 40th day of the murder of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad who was killed on 10th Muharram.

The Shi’ites had had series of bloody confrontation with the police, the last of which resulted in the death of a senior police officer, a youth corps member and a number of the IMN members in Abuja in July 2019.

The FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said he could not confirm the encounter with the Shi’ites.

The IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, could not be reached for comment as calls to his phone rang out.