The police have directed Vigiscope Nigeria Ltd. to expunge the payment options attached to the Emergency Crime Reportage app.

A national daily had reported that the firm demanded #12,000 for use of the application but the force spokesman, Frank Mba, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said there was no plan to charge Nigerians for use of the app.

It said, “The Force wishes to state that there are no plans whatsoever to charge Nigerians for services bordering on Emergency Crime Reportage through the use of Police-VGS mobile app.

“The mobile app, which is comparable to the Police 911 emergency toll-free line obtainable in other climes, is still undergoing internal-test and the Force is working out modalities on how Nigerians can benefit from its use free of charge.

“Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Management of Vigiscope Nigeria Ltd. to expunge the payment option on the app and to strictly adhere to the original terms of reference.”

The IGP further directed a comprehensive investigation and forensic auditing of all accounts over alleged payment of subscription fees by some Nigerians.

The Force said it would continue to partner with relevant private entities in evolving technologically-driven solutions towards combating crimes and addressing security challenges within the country.

“However, such partnership must be done taking into cognizance statutes guiding the Force, the overriding interest of the public and international best practices,” the police said.