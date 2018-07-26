The Ekiti Police Command on Thursday said it deployed its personnel to the state House of Assembly to prevent a breach of public peace.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Caleb Ikechukwu, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that the deployment was based on information the command received.

He insisted that the command was only being proactive in the course of maintaining law and order.

Ikechukwu said: “Anytime you see the deployment of policemen, it is to ensure the safety and the security of that place and the people there.

“There is no need for people to be curious about the deployment of security men in the quest to ensure the security of life and property, except for those who have some form of crime to hide.

“Anytime you see us doing deployment, it is for a reason; it is to ensure the safety of that place at a given time.

“That means there must be information which we are working on, and what that shows is how proactive the Nigeria Police Force of today is.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was a heavy security presence at the assembly complex on Thursday morning, fueling speculations of renewed crisis among the lawmakers who are currently on recess.